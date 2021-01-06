Tonight, MLW will broadcast their annual Kings of Colosseum event for free starting at 7 PM EST. There will be three big title defenses and a grudge match set for the show.

After successfully defending his MLW World Middleweight Championship against Brian Pillman Jr. on The Restart show back in November, Myron Reed issued a challenge towards Lio Rush, who will be debuting for the company at this event, for his championship. Tonight, these two high-flyers will square off for the first time in an MLW ring. Will Rush win the title on his first day there?

With CONTRA Unit taking over the company, the MLW National Openweight Champion, Alexander Hammerstone, will put his title on the line against his attacker, the "Black Hand of CONTRA" Mads Krügger. After his first match back from the shutdown, Hammerstone called out the MLW World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu for a title match.

When he did that, his fate turned deadly when he was on the receiving end of a brutal attack by Krügger after calling out Fatu. Now that he's back, Hammerstone is ready to take the wheel and put Krügger behind him. If he does successfully retain, he still plans on going after Fatu next.

Lastly, the longest-reigning MLW Tag Team Champions, the Von Erichs (Marshall and Ross Von Erich), will give The Dirty Blondes (Leo Brien and Michael Patrick) a shot at their titles in a Texas Tornado match. This exact stipulation was how the Von Erichs won their belts from MJF and Richard Holliday at Saturday Night SuperFight in 2019.

In a non-title match, Jordan Oliver of Injustice will finally get his grudge match against Simon Gotch (CONTRA Unit) after waiting roughly eight months for this fight. This came to be after Gotch's group attacked Oliver's stablemate Kotto Brazil during the MLW/AAA Super Series event. After a cat and mouse game between these two terrorizing competitors, they will now settle the score in the ring and seek justice for their respective groups.

Also scheduled on the card, Salina de la Renta has a bombshell announcement to make. Since MLW's return, de la Renta has been on a mission to reconstruct her Promociones Dorado organization. As part of her plan to rebuild her promotion, she decided to take it upon herself to resurrect Mil Muertes in Mexico City. But, it looks like that is only part of her big surprise. What else does de la Renta have in store?

Be sure to follow our live coverage of MLW's Kings of Colosseum at 7 PM EST.