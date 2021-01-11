MLW has officially announced that Mil Muertes will make his debut on Wednesday's Fusion episode.

The former Lucha Underground star will debut this Wednesday, summoned by Salina de la Renta to compete in an open contract match. There is no word yet on who The Man of 1,000 Deaths will be wrestling.

As noted, Wednesday's MLW Fusion episode will be executive produced by Salina. MLW has granted her three episodes to executive produce as a part of her contract. The following has been announced for this week:

* Mil Muertes debuts in open contract match

* Los Parks vs. MLW World Tag Team Champions The Von Erichs in a Tornado Match with Tom Lawlor as the special guest referee

* Salina de la Renta promises to have the last laugh and a special surprise for Konnan

* Appearances by de la Renta, Alicia Atout, Injustice, and more

MLW's announcement on Muertes' debut includes the following:

A destructive force, Mil Muertes unleashes the purest vengeance in the world.



In 1985, Pascal Mendoza was only 7 years old when one of the biggest earthquakes in history struck Mexico City. Tragically, he lost everything.



With death at his door, a bruja would rescue little Pascal from the underworld's grip of death. Using his hate for the world, she would transform him into Mil Muertes. A force unlike any other seen in lucha libre was born.



Over the next several years, Mil Muertes would manifest himself in different ways in different places as the legend of the "Man of 1,000 Deaths" spread throughout the world.



In Puerto Rico, they called him Ricky Banderas, where he would claim the IWA Heavyweight Championship 5 times. In Mexico City he was known as El Mesias, capturing AAA's Heavyweight Championship 4 times.



However, it was in the Boyle Heights neighborhood in Los Angeles where he'd claim the Lucha Underground title and capture the attention and fear of the world. Ruling on his throne as conqueror of the underground lucha fight scene, Muertes' death grip loomed over all… until his temple fell.



In the years that followed, Muertes wandered the earth with an unquenchable desire for revenge… until he was summoned by Salina de la Renta and Promociones Dorado.



Now, the seemingly invincible Mil Muertes looks to build a shrine of death with the bodies of the men he's conquered, and careers destroyed in Major League Wrestling.

Stay tuned for more.