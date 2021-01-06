Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of MLW's Kings of Colosseum. This event is available for free on YouTube and fubo Sports Network at 7 PM EST! Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight's show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage. Above and below is what's on tonight's agenda:

Rich Bocchini and Saint Laurent welcome fans to Kings of Colosseum! They run through the matches set for tonight, which include three title defenses and a grudge match. The first title defense is about to start next!

Tornado World Tag Team Championship: Ross & Marshall Von Erich (c) vs. The Dirty Blondes (Leo Brien and Michael Patrick) (w/Aria Blake)

Neither team wastes any time by throwing a series of shots towards one another. Marshall Von Erich gets kicked out of the ring. The Dirty Blondes bring out a rope and cowbell. The Von Erich connect in stereo dropkicks. Leo Brien takes a chunk of out Ross Von Erich's head. Marshall comes to his brother's aide.

Their brawl spills to the outside. Marshall throws Leo through the exit door, and he crashes into a set of stools. Michael Patrick and Ross join them on the outside. Ross throws Michael towards a chair. The teams head back to the ring to make their victories count.

Marshall hits Leo right in the head with the cowbell. Michael distracts Ross as Aria Blake sneaks in a low blow on Ross. On the outside, Marshall reverses out of a piledriver from Leo Brien. He sends Leo crashing back-first onto the hardwood floor. Aria climbs on top of Ross. She gets booted onto the canvas. Marshall smashes Michael Patrick with their Claw Slam finisher. The Von Erichs retain their championships!

Winners: Ross & Marshall Von Erich

Post-Match: Ross and Marshall inform the MLW locker room that they are ready to take on any and all newcomers going forward as tag champs.

Rich Bocchini reports that Simon Gotch is currently MIA before his grudge match with Jordan Oliver tonight. Bocchini says they'll check back with MLW officials later on in the broadcast.

We look back at "Filthy" Tom Lawlor and Low Ki's historic 2020 Opera Cup Finals Match two weeks ago. Lawlor gained the monumental victory via pinfall from Low Ki's Rolling Koppu kick in the corner.

Lawlor says since he's one the Opera Cup Trophy, he has taken it everywhere with him. He announces that soon, MLW fans will join him and his trophy on Filthy Island.

Still, to come, Myron Reed will defend his MLW World Middleweight Championship. We hear from him and Lio Rush just before their big title match.

Before we get to Reed/Rush's match, Saint Laurent goes over "Pro Wrestling Illustrated's" Top-10 MLW Wrestlers of the Week.

10. Mads Krügger

9. Calvin Tankman

8. Laredo Kid

7. ACH

6. Richard Holliday

5. Myron Reed

4. LA Park

3. Low Ki

2. Tom Lawlor

1. Alexander Hammerstone

Rich Bocchini gives us an update on Simon Gotch/Jordan Oliver's grudge match for tonight. MLW officials have decided to postpone this match. They will provide an update on when this match will be rescheduled.

We head back to the ring for the MLW Middleweight Championship title defense!

World Middleweight Championship: Myron Reed (c) (w/Jordan Oliver) vs. Lio Rush

Both men find themselves in an exchange of lockups. They rise to their feet and restart the match. Myron Reed catches Lio Rush in the air. Lio rolls Reed up for only a 2 count. Reed slingshots himself on top of Lio with a big leg drop. He only gets a 2 count after that maneuver. Reed lands a big kick towards the ribs of Lio. Lio fires back with a back elbow/kick combination.

Lio teases Myron by running the ropes around him. Lio flies through the second rope with a low suicide dive. He rolls the champion back in the ring for a near-fall. Lio keeps his dominance on point with a suplex and another near-fall. After Myron kicks out, Lio rubs his forearm across Reed's face.