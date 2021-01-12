As seen above, MLW has released the cold open to this week's special edition of Fusion, which is executive produced by Salina de la Renta.

MLW has also announced that de la Renta has ordered Low Ki to compete tomorrow night. There's no word yet on who he will be in action against.

We noted before that the storyline for this week's show is that MLW previously announced how de la Renta was granted three episodes of MLW Fusion to executive produce as part of her new contract. She has announced the following for tomorrow's episode:

* Low Ki will be in action

* Mil Muertes debuts in open contract match

* Los Parks vs. MLW World Tag Team Champions The Von Erichs in a Tornado Match with Tom Lawlor as the special guest referee

* Salina de la Renta promises to have the last laugh and a special surprise for Konnan

* Appearances by de la Renta, Alicia Atout, Injustice, and more

Stay tuned for more on this week's MLW Fusion episode, and be ssure to join us tomorrow night at 7pm ET for live coverage.