Major League Wrestling is reportedly working on a new TV series.

MLW's representation, ICM Partners, are currently in talks with several networks for a second MLW TV series that is currently being developed, according to PWInsider.

There's no word yet on the title or format of the new show, but the series is being shopped to both English and Spanish language networks.

This new MLW show would be separate from the current MLW Fusion series that airs each week on YouTube BeIN Sport, FuboTV and the Roku Channel.

Stay tuned for more.