WWE Superstar and Retribution leader Mustafa Ali took to social media to praise Alicia Fox and share a story about how she helped him in the past.

In a series of tweets, Mustafa Ali wrote how when he was an extra for WWE, Fox helped him find where he was supposed to be and even made sure that he ate.

He tweeted, "I saw @AliciaFoxy yesterday and wanted to tell everyone how incredible this woman is. The first time I was invited as an extra (local talent) to TV, I had no idea what to do or where to go. Foxxy realized this just by the look on my face. She walked up to me and said 'I gotchu.'

She grabbed me by the hand and took me to everywhere I need to be.Got me checked in, told me what time to be at the ring, what to expect out of the day and made sure that I ate! Yesterday I got to remind her of that. She didn't need to help some nervous, extremely lost kid. But she did. A damn queen."

Since Alicia Fox was on RAW Legends night, Ali had the chance to remind her of her kindness that day.

