- On last night's episode of SmackDown, Natalya wrestled her 1,500th match. She defeated Liv Morgan.

1500th match. And another victory, stretching my record as the most winningest women in @wwe history. And look at all the respect I get for it, @YaOnlyLivvOnce?? #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/tRhNQcmVEw — NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) January 16, 2021

- WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair took to social media to thank WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan.

Flair wrote how Hulk Hogan has always been there for him even through the hard times.

He tweeted a photo with Hogan and captioned, "We Have Made History!! But More Importantly, He Has Always Been There For Me Through Hard Times! Thank You @HulkHogan"