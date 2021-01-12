A new report indicates that WWE is not having actual fans at the Royal Rumble due to logistics issues, not because of anything related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was reported back on January 7, via @Wrestlevotes, that WWE does not have plans to include fans in attendance at the upcoming Royal Rumble pay-per-view. In an update, @Wrestlevotes now reports that WWE officials feel like the stress, manpower and complete undertaking of removing the ThunderDome set up for one night as just too much work to make everything happen.

This is interesting because it was reported months ago that one of WWE's main goals was to have a live audience at the Royal Rumble to kick off WrestleMania 37 Season with.

It's been noted that plans for The Rumble can change, but we're now less than three weeks away from the big event, and it looks like there will only be virtual vans in the ThunderDome crowd that night.

The 2021 Royal Rumble pay-per-view will take place on January 31 from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL. Below is the current card:

WWE Title Match

Bill Goldberg vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

WWE Universal Title Match

Adam Pearce vs. Roman Reigns (c)

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

Daniel Bryan, WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Otis, 25 Superstars TBA

Winner earns a title shot at WrestleMania 37

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Nia Jax, WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Bianca Belair, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, 24 Superstars TBA

Winner earns a title shot at WrestleMania 37