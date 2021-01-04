Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of Night One of New Japan Pro Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 15. This event is available on NJPW World and FITE TV. The Preshow will begin at 2 AM EST with the 22-Man New Japan Ranbo. Then, the Main Card will officially begin at 3 AM EST. Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight's show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage.

Below is the final card lineup:

IWGP HEAVYWEIGHT AND INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tetsuya Naito (c) vs. Kota Ibushi

IWGP TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

Dangerous Tekkers (Zack Sabre Jr. and Taichi) (c) vs. The Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa)

RIGHTS TO IWGP US CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

KENTA (holder) vs. Satoshi Kojima

Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Great-O-Khan

Hiromu Takahashi vs. El Phantasmo

The winner gets IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship Match on Night 2.

DARK MATCH

22-Man New Japan Ranbo

The final four opponents will challenge for the provisional KOPW 2021 Trophy on Night 2.

