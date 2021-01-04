Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of Night One of New Japan Pro Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 15. This event is available on NJPW World and FITE TV. The Preshow will begin at 2 AM EST with the 22-Man New Japan Ranbo. Then, the Main Card will officially begin at 3 AM EST. Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight's show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage.
Below is the final card lineup:
IWGP HEAVYWEIGHT AND INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
Tetsuya Naito (c) vs. Kota Ibushi
IWGP TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP
Dangerous Tekkers (Zack Sabre Jr. and Taichi) (c) vs. The Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa)
RIGHTS TO IWGP US CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH
KENTA (holder) vs. Satoshi Kojima
Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay
Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Great-O-Khan
Hiromu Takahashi vs. El Phantasmo
The winner gets IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship Match on Night 2.
DARK MATCH
22-Man New Japan Ranbo
The final four opponents will challenge for the provisional KOPW 2021 Trophy on Night 2.
?WRESTLE KINGDOM 15 NIGHT 1 IS TODAY?— njpwworld (@njpwworld) January 4, 2021
Watch LIVE and in English on New Japan World!
If you're looking to watch Wrestle Kingdom 15 and 'NEW YEAR DASH!!' online, subscribing to New Japan World, IS ONLY WAY??
Signing Up: https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA (About $9.68)#njwk15 pic.twitter.com/ufOKLfmEDj
Our live coverage will begin shortly. Stay tuned!