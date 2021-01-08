Bianca Belair and Bayley are now official for the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match at the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view.
Tonight's SmackDown on FOX featured a backstage segment where Belair was confirmed for the Women's Rumble Match. Before she could speak on the match, Bayley interrupted and also declared her spot in the match. The two Superstars taunted each other until Belair walked off, continuing their feud.
The 2021 Royal Rumble pay-per-view will take place on January 31 from the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. Below is the current card:
WWE Title Match
Bill Goldberg vs. Drew McIntyre (c)
30-Man Royal Rumble Match
Daniel Bryan, WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, 26 Superstars TBA
Winner earns a title shot at WrestleMania 37
30-Woman Royal Rumble Match
Nia Jax, WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Bianca Belair, 26 Superstars TBA
Winner earns a title shot at WrestleMania 37
Both @BiancaBelairWWE and @itsBayleyWWE have declared themselves for the 2021 #RoyalRumble Match! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/MsuKCYCQ6T— WWE (@WWE) January 9, 2021