Bianca Belair and Bayley are now official for the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match at the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

Tonight's SmackDown on FOX featured a backstage segment where Belair was confirmed for the Women's Rumble Match. Before she could speak on the match, Bayley interrupted and also declared her spot in the match. The two Superstars taunted each other until Belair walked off, continuing their feud.

The 2021 Royal Rumble pay-per-view will take place on January 31 from the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. Below is the current card:

WWE Title Match

Bill Goldberg vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

Daniel Bryan, WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, 26 Superstars TBA

Winner earns a title shot at WrestleMania 37

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Nia Jax, WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Bianca Belair, 26 Superstars TBA

Winner earns a title shot at WrestleMania 37