Carmella vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks is now official for the WWE Royal Rumble.

The match was confirmed during tonight’s SmackDown on FOX. Banks and Carmella have been feuding for several weeks now, and last week’s show saw Banks defeat Carmella’s sommelier, Reginald. Carmella defeated Banks by DQ, with the title on the line, back on the December 11 SmackDown show. Banks then successfully retained over Carmella at the WWE TLC pay-per-view on December 20.

The 2021 Royal Rumble pay-per-view will take place this Sunday, January 31 from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL. Below is the current card:

WWE Title Match

Bill Goldberg vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

Last Man Standing Match for the WWE Universal Title

Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Carmella vs. Sasha Banks (c)

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler vs. Charlotte Flair and RAW Women’s Champion Asuka (c)

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

Daniel Bryan, WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Otis, The Miz, Jey Uso, Cesaro, Jeff Hardy, Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn, SmackDown Tag Team Champion Dolph Ziggler, WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E, Sheamus, John Morrison, Edge, Elias, Mustafa Ali, 12 Superstars TBA

Winner earns a title shot at WrestleMania 37

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Nia Jax, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Bianca Belair, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, Peyton Royce, Alexa Bliss, Shayna Baszler, Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott, Tamina Snuka, 18 Superstars TBA

Winner earns a title shot at WrestleMania 37