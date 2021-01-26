WWE has announced that Charlotte Flair and RAW Women’s Champion Asuka will defend their tag titles against Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler at Sunday’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

This will be the rematch for Jax and Baszler from their title loss to Flair and Asuka at the WWE TLC pay-per-view on December 20.

The 2021 Royal Rumble pay-per-view will take place on January 31 from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL. Below is the current card:

WWE Title Match

Bill Goldberg vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

Last Man Standing Match for the WWE Universal Title

Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns (c)

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler vs. Charlotte Flair and RAW Women’s Champion Asuka (c)

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

Daniel Bryan, WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Otis, The Miz, Jey Uso, Cesaro, Jeff Hardy, Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn, SmackDown Tag Team Champion Dolph Ziggler, WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E, Sheamus, John Morrison, 15 Superstars TBA

Winner earns a title shot at WrestleMania 37

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Nia Jax, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Bianca Belair, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, Peyton Royce, Alexa Bliss, Shayna Baszler, Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott, Tamina Snuka, 18 Superstars TBA

Winner earns a title shot at WrestleMania 37