Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits is now official for next week's WWE SmackDown.

The match was made official on Talking Smack earlier today.

Last night's SmackDown saw Roode and Ziggler attack The Street Profits during their 2021 Predictions segment in the ring. Roode and Ziggler declared that they wanted a title shot, and won't stop the attacks until they get what they want.

Previously announced for next week's SmackDown is Apollo Crews vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E with the title on the line.

