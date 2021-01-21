ViceTV’s Dark Side of the Ring series is working on an episode that will cover the life and career of the late Chris Kanyon, according to PWInsider.

Kanyon, who later worked as an openly gay wrestler, performed for WCW and WWE, where he was a multi-time Tag Team Champion and a United States Champion. He passed away on April 2, 2010 at the age of 40. His cause of death was suicide by antidepressant overdose.

Below is the updated list of confirmed topics for season three of Dark Side of the Ring:

* Brian Pillman (season premiere, WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin interviewed)

* FMW (Frontier Martial-Arts Wrestling)

* XPW (Xtreme Pro Wrestling)

* Nick Gage

* WCW/NJPW Collision In Korea event from 1995

* The Smith Family (Grizzly Smith and his children – Sam Houston, Rockin’ Robin, WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts)

* Ion Croitoru (aka Bruiser Bedlam and Johnny K-9)

* Chris Kanyon

There is still no word yet on when season three will premiere, but we will keep you updated. Stay tuned for more on planned season three topics.