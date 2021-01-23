New WWE NXT Superstar Cora Jade has been pulled from her upcoming GCW match against AEW star Joey Janela.

Jade, formerly known as Elayna Black, was scheduled to face Janela at Game Changer Wrestling’s “Fight Forever” event next Friday. However, she has been pulled from the match due to signing with WWE just this week. The match with Janela was just announced on Thursday of this week, and nixed shortly after.

Jade took to Twitter and apologized for being pulled from the GCW event.

“So sorry to all the fans @GCWrestling_ & @JANELABABY for not being able to make the show. Some things kinda came up [grimacing face emoji] BUT it’s still gonna be a sick show so please watch and continue to donate if possible! #FightForever [black heart emoji],” she wrote.

Janela responded to a deleted GCW tweet on the match being nixed and wished Jade well in WWE.

“NOT HAPPENING…. It was good to go, 5 min after we announced it, It wasn’t anymore lol I truly wish @CoraJadeWWE well, she has all the potential in the world and will be very rich! Just Unfortunately before she goes, she’s doesn’t get to wrestle the greatest wrestler in the [Earth emoji]”

Jade made her WWE in-ring debut on this week’s 205 Live episode, teaming with Gigi Dolan, the former Priscilla Kelly, for a first-round Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic loss to Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell.

You can see the full tweets below, along with a few more related comments from Janela:

(Photo Credit: WWE)