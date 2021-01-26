Several new shows will be added to the WWE Network this week to celebrate Royal Rumble Week.

Besides the WWE Superstar Spectacle event airing at 9:30am ET tomorrow morning, a “Best Of” compilation on Royal Rumble Matches from the 2010s will premiere at 12pm ET on demand, hosted by Matt Camp. A new WWE Playback episode will premiere at 10am ET tomorrow, featuring Superstars watching and reacting to the 2020 Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble Matches.

The First Women’s Royal Rumble Roundtable will premiere at 10am ET on Wednesday, via the on-demand section. The special will then air on the live stream at 11:30am ET following The Bump. The Roundtable special will feature a look back at the 2018 Women’s Rumble, with several guests on the Roundtable panel – WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair, Natalya, SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks and Mickie James. Guests for The Bump include Charlotte, Santino Marella, Tegan Nox and Brandon Walker.

A new WWE Day Of documentary will premiere this Thursday at 10am ET on demand, and then on the live stream at 7:30pm ET. The special will give a behind-the-scenes look back at the 2014 Royal Rumble pay-per-view, featuring never-before-seen footage of WWE Hall of Famer Batista.

New non-WWE indie content will premiere at 12pm ET on Saturday – EVOLVE 145, ICW Fight Club #157, Best Of Trent Seven In PROGRESS Wrestling, and Daniel Bryan’s Greatest wXw Matches.

Royal Rumble Sunday will see a “La Previa” Rumble preview at 10am ET on demand, and then replay at 3pm ET on the live stream. A special edition of The Bump will then air at 10am, and replay at 4pm ET, with WWE Hall of Famers Bill Goldberg and Hulk Hogan, Daniel Bryan, Sam Gradwell, and Millie B. The WWE Icons docuseries will premiere at 10am ET with an episode on WWE Hall of Famer Yokozuna. The WWE Icons Revisited post-show special will air at 11am ET.

The Royal Rumble Kickoff pre-show will begin at 6pm ET. The 2021 Royal Rumble pay-per-view is scheduled to begin at 7pm ET. The WWE Icons episode on Yokozuna will air as soon as the Rumble goes off the air, and then the WWE Icons Revisited post-show will replay.

Stay tuned for more on new WWE Network content and join us all week for Royal Rumble updates.