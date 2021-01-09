It was reported yesterday that WWE were making "a strong play" at NJPW star Jay White and that White had many people supporting him within WWE. These reports came after White had "quit" following his loss against Kota Ibushi at day two of Wrestle Kingdom 15 for the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Titles.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer gave more context to White's status with NJPW. He first prefaced that he had not spoken with anyone in NJPW nor has he spoken with White yet.

However, Meltzer said that as AEW was starting up in late 2018, they had contacted White to sign with them. The EVPs of AEW are former Bullet Club members, so they have had a close look at White's talents.

At that time, White told AEW that he had signed a seven-year contract. It is unknown whether this was true or whether White is still under this original deal.

