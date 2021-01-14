Former two-time WWE Divas Champion Nikki Bella recently spoke to Ashley Graham on the Pretty Big Deal podcast and brought up the possibility of joining WWE's creative team.

While mentioning her brother-in-law Daniel Bryan's recent contributions to WWE's creative process on SmackDown, Nikki said her past experiences as a full-time performer is an advantage as she knows "what the people want" and how to get the best out of each woman.

"I mean, I would love — there's times that — because Brie's husband [Daniel Bryan] is a part of the creative team and works a lot with Vince McMahon on creative stuff and I've always thought in the back of my head like, 'I would really like to do that for the women' because I've lived it as a WWE superstar but also, I'm a fan," said Nikki [h/t/ POST Wrestling].

She added, "So it's like, I feel like I know what the people want and then I know how to get the best out of each woman because I know them. So, it would be a lot of fun to be on creative."

During the podcast, Nikki also gave major props to Sasha Banks, calling the SmackDown Women's Champion the perfect WWE Superstar.

"I've always called it about Sasha Banks since the day she debuted and even right before she debuted. She's just, to me, has it all of what you look at as a WWE superstar," said Nikki. "She's an incredible wrestler, she's an entertaining superstar. It's like the minute she hits that ramp and comes through the curtain it's like, you're just locked in on her."

Nikki has not stepped foot inside a WWE ring since her loss to Ronda Rousey at the WWE Evolution event back in Oct. 2018. It is possible she appears as one of the surprise entrants in the upcoming Royal Rumble match.