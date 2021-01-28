On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer cited a recent study that named former WWE Divas Champion Nikki Bella as the most valuable female athlete on social media in 2020. The name of the study was not mentioned, but it valued Bella’s social media at $126,782,067.

The study also listed the most valuable partnerships, which WWE Superstar Lana was featured on. It was stated that Lana’s sponsorship with Fashion Nova was worth $1,232,256 up to October of last year.

As we reported earlier this month, Matt Seabridge of LoveUX recently compiled a list of the top earning celebrities on Instagram for 2020. Lana ranked #83 for earning an estimated $625,922 off 59 sponsored posts, while Rose ranked #100 for earning an estimated $490,104 off 71 sponsored posts.

Lana and Rose had to give up their sponsorship deals due to WWE’s third-party edict that Wrestling Inc. had exclusively reported on at the time. Lana did reveal that she had been in talks with WWE about working with third-parties.

“I know we are all in that discussion with the company of trying to work that out,” Lana told The New York Post in December. “Once again, the world has changed quickly. Everything has moved into digital space now. So there is a lot, a lot of money that can be made on the digital front from brand deals to Twitch, to YouTube. There’s so much money that maybe WWE didn’t always see they could make.

“I may not be a main-event WrestleMania player, but that doesn’t mean we can’t make a lot of money on the digital front. And I think with a lot of different people, you see that. I see that. I think coming from the entertainment world to this, I always look at things in casting. So I look at our girls and I’m like, ‘Man, Ruby Riott can make so much money in this aspect, Liv Morgan, Mandy (Rose) there, me there.’ I’m always like, ‘Ah, I should be a manager.’ I should be a real-life manager.

“I’m actually really excited because I expressed to WWE how much I would love to help them build something out for the talent because I feel like we haven’t even slightly started to tap into how big of stars we can be on the digital front and how much money we could make for WWE. So, I’m excited. I know sometimes when things happen it’s a slow and steady ? you have to be patient with change. But I really believe I’m gonna be one of the ones that’s gonna help build this out and this new WWE where we are going to be bigger than ever, the talent.”