NJPW announced the cards for three upcoming The New Beginning events on January 30 at 4 am ET (Nagoya), February 10 at 4:30 am ET (Hiroshima - Night One), and February 11 at 1 am ET (Hiroshima - Night Two).

Some of the featured matches include NEVER Openweight Champion Shingo Takagi vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi, IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi vs. SHO, and IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Champion Kota Ibushi vs. SANADA.

The Road to The New Beginning tour begins on January 17 and goes through January 28. It then picks up again on February 1 through February 8.

All three shows will stream on NJPW World. Below are the full lineups:

NJPW The New Beginning in Nagoya (January 30)

* Shingo Takagi (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi (NEVER Openweight Championship)

* Satoshi Kojima vs. Will Ospreay

* Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. Great-O-Khan

* Kota Ibushi, Tomoaki Honma, SHO, and Master Wato vs. SANADA, Tetsuya Naito, Hiromu Takahashi, and BUSHI

* Kazuchika Okada and Toru Yano vs. EVIL and Yujiro Takahashi

NJPW The New Beginning in Hiroshima (Night One - February 10)

* Hiromu Takahashi (c) vs. SHO (IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship)

* Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa (c) vs. Taichi & Zack Sabre Jr. (IWGP Tag Team Championship)

* Kota Ibushi and Tomoaki Honma vs. SANADA and Tetsuya Naito

* Kazuchika Okada, Toru Yano, Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii, and YOSHI-HASHI vs. EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi, Dick Togo, Taiji Ishimori, and El Phantasmo

* BUSHI vs. Master Wato

* Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru vs. Yota Tsuji, Yuya Uemura, and Gabriel Kidd

NJPW The New Beginning in Hiroshima (Night Two - February 11)

* Kota Ibushi (c) vs. SANADA (IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championships)

* Taichi, Zack Sabre Jr., and DOUKI vs. Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, and Jado

* Kazuchika Okada and Toru Yano vs. EVIL and Dick Togo

* Tetsuya Naito, Hiromu Takahashi, and BUSHI vs. Tomoaki Honma, SHO, and Master Wato

* Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru vs. Yujiro Takahashi, Taiji Ishimori, and El Phantasmo

* Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii, and YOSHI-HASHI vs. Yota Tsuji, Yuya Uemura, and Gabriel Kidd