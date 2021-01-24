NJPW Road to The New Beginning tour continued earlier today with Kota Ibushi, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Master Wato defeating SANADA, Shingo Takagi, and BUSHI in the main event.
Below are the full results:
* Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, and DOUKI defeated Togi Makabe, Yuji Nagata, Tiger Mask, and Yuya Uemura
* Will Ospreay and Great-O-Khan vs. Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Satoshi Kojima (No Contest)
* EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi, and Dick Togo defeated Kazuchika Okada, Hirooki Goto, and YOSHI-HASHI
* Tetsuya Naito and Hiromu Takahashi defeated Tomoaki Honma and SHO
* Kota Ibushi, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Master Wato defeated SANADA, Shingo Takagi, and BUSHI
The tour continues tomorrow with SHO, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Kota Ibushi vs. Hiromu Takahashi, Shingo Takagi, and SANADA in the main event.
／
🔥Road to THE NEW BEGINNING🔥(1/24)を公開‼️
＼
棚橋と鷹木がリング上で激しいエルボー合戦を展開‼️
タイトルマッチに向け両者闘志むき出し🔥
🆚 新日本本隊🦁 × LIJ👁🗨
📲 #njpwworld で配信中
👀 登録＆視聴⏩https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#njnbg #njpw pic.twitter.com/zCLtsciExV
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) January 24, 2021
／
🔥Road to THE NEW BEGINNING🔥
＼
LIJ👁🗨組からの先制攻撃で試合はスタート‼️
🆚 @njpwShowT & Tomoaki Honma × @s_d_naito & @TIMEBOMB1105
📲 #njpwworld で配信中
👀 登録＆視聴⏩https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#njnbg #njpw pic.twitter.com/DyZTPrPx7z
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) January 24, 2021