NJPW Road to The New Beginning tour continued earlier today with Kota Ibushi, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Master Wato defeating SANADA, Shingo Takagi, and BUSHI in the main event.

Below are the full results:

* Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, and DOUKI defeated Togi Makabe, Yuji Nagata, Tiger Mask, and Yuya Uemura

* Will Ospreay and Great-O-Khan vs. Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Satoshi Kojima (No Contest)

* EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi, and Dick Togo defeated Kazuchika Okada, Hirooki Goto, and YOSHI-HASHI

* Tetsuya Naito and Hiromu Takahashi defeated Tomoaki Honma and SHO

* Kota Ibushi, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Master Wato defeated SANADA, Shingo Takagi, and BUSHI

The tour continues tomorrow with SHO, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Kota Ibushi vs. Hiromu Takahashi, Shingo Takagi, and SANADA in the main event.