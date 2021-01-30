NJPW The New Beginning in Nagoya took place earlier today with Hiroshi Tanahashi defeating Shingo Takagi to win the NEVER Openweight Championship for the first time in his illustrious career. Tanahashi picked up the via pinfall after hitting his signature High Fly Flow.

After the match, the new champion was interrupted and challenged by Great-O-Khan, who defeated Hiroyoshi Tenzan earlier in the night. As per the stipulations of that match, Tenzan is no longer allowed to the Mongolian Chop.

Below are the rest of the results:

* Kazuchika Okada and Toru Yano defeated EVIL and Yujiro Takahashi (with Dick Togo)

* Kota Ibushi, Tomoaki Honma, SHO, and Master Wato defeated SANADA, Tetsuya Naito, Hiromu Takahashi, and BUSHI

* Great-O-Khan defeated Hiroyoshi Tenzan (Lose banned from using mongolian chop)

* Will Ospreay defeated Satoshi Kojima (No DQ Match)

Road to The New Beginning continues on Monday, which leads to NJPW’s next two notable events: The New Beginning in Hiroshima (Night One and Two) on February 10 and 11.