Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 (Night 2) from the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan. Live coverage will begin at 3 am ET (12 am PT for those on the West Coast). The event will stream on NJPW World and FITE.
IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championships
Kota Ibushi (c) vs. Jay White
IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship
Taiji Ishimori (c) vs. Hiromu Takahashi
IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship
El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru (c) Ryusuke Taguchi and Master Wato
SANADA vs. EVIL
NEVER Openweight Championship
Shingo Takagi (c) vs. Jeff Cobb
Provisional KOPW 2021 Trophy
Chase Owens vs. Bad Luck Fale vs. Bushi vs. Toru Yano
Stardom Match (Dark Match)
Saya Kamitani, AZM, and Utami Hayashis--ta vs. Maika, Natsupoi, and Himeka
Stardom Match (Dark Match)
Mayu Iwatani and Tam Nakano vs. Syuri and Giulia