Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 (Night 2) from the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan. Live coverage will begin at 3 am ET (12 am PT for those on the West Coast). The event will stream on NJPW World and FITE.

IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championships

Kota Ibushi (c) vs. Jay White

IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship

Taiji Ishimori (c) vs. Hiromu Takahashi

IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship

El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru (c) Ryusuke Taguchi and Master Wato

SANADA vs. EVIL

NEVER Openweight Championship

Shingo Takagi (c) vs. Jeff Cobb

Provisional KOPW 2021 Trophy

Chase Owens vs. Bad Luck Fale vs. Bushi vs. Toru Yano

Stardom Match (Dark Match)

Saya Kamitani, AZM, and Utami Hayashis--ta vs. Maika, Natsupoi, and Himeka

Stardom Match (Dark Match)

Mayu Iwatani and Tam Nakano vs. Syuri and Giulia