Night One of NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 15 takes place early Monday morning from the Tokyo Dome, Tokyo, Japan. Join us tomorrow for live coverage, beginning at 3 AM ET! The event is available on NJPW World and FITE TV.
The card features Tetsuya Naito defending both the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championships against Kota Ibushi. The 2020 World Tag League winners, The Guerrillas of Destiny, will look to reclaim the IWGP Tag Team Championships against the Dangerous Tekkers (Zack Sabre Jr. and Taichi)
Also, on the card, KENTA will put his IWGP United States Right to Challenge Briefcase on the line against Satoshi Kojima. Lastly, Hiromu Takahashi will go one on one with El Phantasmo to determine who will get a shot at the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship on Night Two.
Below is the final card lineup:
IWGP HEAVYWEIGHT AND INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
Tetsuya Naito (c) vs. Kota Ibushi
IWGP TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP
Dangerous Tekkers (Zack Sabre Jr. and Taichi) (c) vs. The Guerrillas of Destiny
RIGHTS TO IWGP US CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH
KENTA (holder) vs. Satoshi Kojima
Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay
Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Great-O-Khan
Hiromu Takahashi vs. El Phantasmo
The winner gets IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship Match on Night 2.
DARK MATCH
22-Man New Japan Ranbo
Winner challenges for provisional KOPW 2021 Trophy on Night 2.
