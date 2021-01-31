Tonight on the WWE Backstage special on FS1, Natalya defeated Tamina to become the #30 entry in tomorrow’s Women’s Royal Rumble Match.
Below is the line-up for tomorrow’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view:
WWE CHAMPIONSHIP
Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Goldberg
WWE UNIVERSAL CHAMPIONSHIP (LAST MAN STANDING MATCH)
Roman Reigns (c) with Paul Heyman vs. Kevin Owens
WWE WOMEN’S TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP
Asuka and Charlotte (c) vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler
SMACKDOWN WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP
Sasha Banks (c) vs. Carmella
30-Man Royal Rumble Match
Daniel Bryan, Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Otis, The Miz, Jey Uso, Cesaro, Jeff Hardy, Sami Zayn, Dolph Ziggler, Shinsuke Nakamura, Big E, John Morrison, Sheamus, Mustafa Ali, Edge, King Corbin, Dominik Mysterio, Rey Mysterio, Braun Strowman & 9 mystery entrants.
30-Woman Royal Rumble Match
Nia Jax, Charlotte, Bianca Belair, Bayley, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, Peyton Royce, Shayna Baszler, Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott, Tamina, Natalya, & 16 mystery entrants.
⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️ #30 ⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️@NatbyNature just secured the most coveted spot in the #RoyalRumble Match tomorrow! #WWEBackstage pic.twitter.com/qx4IZtIPCM
— WWE (@WWE) January 31, 2021