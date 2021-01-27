NXT star Drake Maverick took to Twitter on Tuesday to give a special shoutout to Matt Cardona for changing the way wrestlers interact with fans through social media platforms and podcasts.

He tweeted, “Without THIS MAN your Twitter, Instagram, YouTube promo wouldn’t exist. Doesn’t get the credit he deserves for completely changing the way a person could connect with their fan base.”

Maverick was responding to the announcement that Cardona is set to launch a podcast version of his popular Z! True Long Island Story YouTube series, which was a major hit during his stint as Zack Ryder in WWE.

Cardona and Brian Myers [fka Curt Hawkins], who are both currently working for Impact Wrestling, will be adding to their Major Wrestling Figure brand – their new Major Pod Network.

The launch includes two new original podcast series – the MC! True Long Island Story show to premiere on Wednesday, February 17, and Extreme Conversations with Brian Myers to premiere later this year.

See below for Maverick’s tweet: