On tonight’s WWE Backstage special, Paige revealed her feelings about Goldberg being in tomorrow’s WWE Championship match at the Royal Rumble.

Paige said she was a fan of Goldberg, but feels that there are people who have been in WWE for a long time who should be getting that opportunity instead. She also complimented WWE Champion Drew McIntyre on how well he has been doing lately.

“Honestly, like I’m a fan of Goldberg, right,” said Paige. “I just don’t feel like he should be in this kinda thing. I think Drew has been having this massive buildup over the last year. He’s been completely carrying as the babyface of the company. I think he’s been doing so freaking well. Then you’ve got people who have been there for a long time who want to have that opportunity and unfortunately, they’re not getting it. I just don’t feel like it’s needed and I don’t think he should be the one to, at least, win it.”

The 2021 Royal Rumble pay-per-view will take place at the Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL.