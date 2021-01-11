Paul Heyman has responded to a fan on Twitter who wrote that the mastermind behind ECW deserves to be "in every hall of fame" and is the G.O.A.T. on the microphone.

While thanking the fan for his "kind and very accurate words," Heyman noted that his ongoing run with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will eventually be a "#HOF run" and that the duo is getting started on its journey together.

"While I appreciate your kind (and very accurate) words, the #HallOfFame can wait," wrote Heyman. "This tenure with @WWERomanReigns, all by itself, will be a #HOF run, and we're just getting started."

Heyman serves as the "Special Counsel" to "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns on Friday Night SmackDown. They formed an on-screen alliance during the final episode of SmckDown in August. A few days later, Reigns captured the Universal Championship at WWE Payback.

See below for Heyman's tweet: