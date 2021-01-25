Over the past 30 years, Paul Heyman has managed the likes of Rick Rude, Steve Austin, “Mean” Mark Callous [The Undertaker], The Midnight Express, Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, Cesaro, Ryback and Curtis Axel.

In a recent interview with BT Sport, Heyman explained why WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is “different than anybody else” he’s ever worked with.

Heyman felt that when the global pandemic hit last year, he and Reigns had the opportunity to legitimately walk away from the wrestling business since they had already established Hall of Fame careers. However, they decided to return due to their insatiable appetite for success.

“Because I think we were both very satisfied with our body of work and we both could’ve walked away,” said Heyman. “And we both could have said ‘Ok, we’ve made a lot of money, caused a lot of commotion, been on top for many years.’ What a body of work, Hall of Fame careers, for both of us. But neither one of us was satisfied.”

Heyman continued, “Neither one of us… our appetites were insatiated. As 2020 became a seismic shift in the entire, not just the entire WWE Universe, that there was an opportunity to craft a new narrative. A new trajectory. A new level of greatness that’d never been achieved. And we both wanted to take the shot at it.”

According to Heyman, him and Reigns were committed to blazing a path that no one had “the balls to blaze before” through their on-screen alliance.

“And we both wanted to see just how much we could transform this industry, set the trend, and blaze a path that no one had had the balls to blaze before. And we were on the same page,” stressed Heyman.

“So that’s why this is different than anybody else I’ve ever worked with. Our reputations are cemented, our Hall of Fame careers are in the books. And yet, we are both probably doing… I know Roman Reigns is doing the best work of his entire career and it’s only just begun.”

Reigns will defend his Universal Championship against Kevin Owens in a Last Man Standing Match during next Sunday’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view event.