Paul Heyman, the “Special Counsel” to “The Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns, has once again teased the possibility of Apollo Crews joining the stable run by the Universal Champion on Friday Night SmackDown.

Last week, Crews was seen in a backstage segment with Reigns and Heyman where he seemed to receive advice from Reigns. The segment came a week after Heyman gave Crews a dressing down on Talking Smack, telling the young star that the only thing holding him back from greatness was his humility.

Heyman later wrote on Instagram that his talk with Crews could prove to be “a pivotal moment in Apollo’s career” and that “he’s got so much to offer the Island of Relevancy.”

Earlier this week, Heyman’s Instagram story included a fan art which depicts Crews kissing Reigns’ ring with Heyman and Jey Uso standing in the corner.

See below for the fan art shared by Heyman: