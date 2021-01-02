Paul Heyman is apparently very high on 22-year-old football player Parker Boudreaux, who is an offensive lineman for the UCF Knights.

Boudreaux, who calls himself "The Next Big Thing," tweeted a picture of his incredible physique on Friday along with the caption: "2021 is going to be something SPECIAL."

Heyman retweeted the picture and wrote, "His tweet is not a prediction. It's a spoiler. Save this #HustleTweet for future historical reference. @ParkerBoudreaux."

A number of fans on Twitter have compared Boudreaux's physical attributes to Brock Lesnar's. Heyman introduced Lesnar as "The Next Big Thing" in WWE back in 2002.

This is not the first time Boudreaux has been compared to Lesnar. Earlier this year, AEW announcer Jim Ross revealed that Boudreaux had been on his radar for the past three years and was someone he sees "big money" in down the road. JR also wished to see Boudreaux in AEW in the future.

Boudreaux, a junior in college, could be teasing a move to pro wrestling unless he declares for the NFL Draft.

See below for Heyman's tweet:

Hope to see you in @AEWrestling some day Parker! ?? https://t.co/SM6pB9KYHg — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) April 5, 2020