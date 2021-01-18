Peyton Royce is now official for the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble Match.

As seen below, WWE posted a new video of Sarah Schreiber confirming Royce's spot from backstage at tonight's RAW. Royce re-tweeted the video and called herself the Superstar to watch in 2021.

"BREAKING NEWS: The 'Superstar to watch in 2021' Relentless Royce is officially entering the #RoyalRumble [kiss emoji]"

There are now 23 open spots for the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match. Royce joins Nia Jax, WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Bianca Belair, Mandy Rose, and Dana Brooke as confirmed participants in the match.

The 2021 Royal Rumble pay-per-view will take place on January 31 from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL. Below is the current card:

WWE Title Match

Bill Goldberg vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

Last Man Standing Match for the WWE Universal Title

Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns (c)

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

Daniel Bryan, WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Otis, The Miz, Jey Uso, Cesaro, Jeff Hardy, 21 Superstars TBA

Winner earns a title shot at WrestleMania 37

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Nia Jax, WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Bianca Belair, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, Peyton Royce, 23 Superstars TBA

Winner earns a title shot at WrestleMania 37