WWE RAW Superstar Peyton Royce has still to get over her on-screen breakup with Billie Kay.

The IIconics, the second WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions in history, split up last August after the Aussie duo lost to The Riott Squad and was forced to disband as per a storyline stipulation.

In a recent interview with SK Wrestling’s Rick Ucchino, Royce revealed that she was not aware of the stipulation until the very last minute.

“I mean, it was right there in that moment we found out what the stipulation was that day, maybe the day before, I don’t know,” recalled Royce. “I don’t have a very good memory. But, it really was, Billie and I, we, more than just who we are as WWE Superstars; we have grown up together.

“So, for us to like, you know, our whole dreams, our whole journeys have been together. So for that to be just torn apart and like you said, so abruptly, I feel like I’m still digesting it, and I’m still trying my footing without her.”

Billie Kay responded to Royce’s comments on Twitter.

She wrote, “I feel the exact same. My life partner [heart emoji].”