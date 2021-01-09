AEW star and one half of the Varsity Blondes Brian Pillman Jr. shared on social media about helping those in need in the Jacksonville, Florida area.

He along with Rebel and Red Velvet handed out food and clothes to the homeless with the Love-Alive Charity.

Pillman tweeted, "I spent the day with 2 of my favorite @AEW stars @RebelTanea and @Thee_Red_Velvet handing out food and clothes to the homeless of Jacksonville with the Love-Alive charity! For the city that has allowed us to have a career in wrestling I think it's the LEAST we could do!!! ???"

Rebel commented on his tweet, "Well aren't yew sweet."

The Varisty Blondes vs. Lee Johnson and Aaron Solow and Red Velvet vs. Leva Bates were announced for this Tuesday's AEW Dark at 7 pm ET on AEW's YouTube channel.

Below you can see the photo Brian Pillman Jr. shared:

