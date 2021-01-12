Alexa Bliss has broken her silence since shooting a big fireball at Randy Orton's face, leaving The Viper in agonizing pain as Monday Night RAW went off the air tonight.

Bliss wrote, "An eye for an eye," on Instagram along with a picture of Orton's face dangerously close to the fire.

An accomplice of "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, Bliss was referring to Orton burning Wyatt to a crisp during the Firefly Funhouse Match at last month's WWE TLC event. Wyatt has been off WWE TV since the incident.

As seen in the video above, Bliss appeared on RAW during the Triple H vs. Orton main event match. When Triple H noticed that his sledgehammer was on fire, the lights went off and Bliss was seen staring down at Orton. Bliss then shot a big fireball as Orton dropped to the mat and began yelling in pain.

WWE reportedly has plans for a big gimmick match between Orton and Wyatt at the upcoming Royal Rumble pay-per-view.