Neon graffiti artist David Speed created a mural in honor of Brodie Lee (Jon Huber). Lee passed away last Saturday at the age of 41 due to a non-COVID lung issue.

David Speed shared his artwork on Twitter this afternoon with the caption, "Rest In Peace Brodie Lee."

Former AEW TNT Champion and EVP Cody Rhodes commented on Speed's mural. He tweeted, "Great job David!"

Dustin Rhodes retweeted the mural and called it awesome. AEW's Official Twitter account also retweeted the artwork.

Speed also shared the mural on Instagram, where several commented on it like Brodie Lee's wife Amanda.

She commented, "Holy s--t."

Dark Order member Stu Grayson wrote, "Wow, that's incredible!"

Heath Slater commented, "Beautiful brother" and Drake Maverick wrote, "Amazing."

The mural was created in London, England.

Below is the photo that Speed shared:

Rest In Peace Brodie Lee ?? pic.twitter.com/blAhozbZZM — David Speed (@davidspeeduk) January 3, 2021