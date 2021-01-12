Erick Rowan (Joseph Ruud, aka Erick Redbeard) took to Twitter today and revealed his new tattoo in memory of his former tag team partner and friend, Brodie Lee (Jon Huber, aka Luke Harper).

The tattoo features a sledgehammer similar to the one used when Rowan and Harper were the Bludgeon Brothers in WWE. The hammer includes "Bróðir" on the top of it, which is Old Norse for "brother."

One fan wondered if "Bróðir" was a misspelling of "Brodie" but Erick's wife Leah explained what the word is in a follow-up tweet. You can also see her tweet below.

Rowan made a special appearance for AEW during their recent Celebration of Life Dynamite tribute show for Lee. After coming out during the six-man match that saw Jon Silver, Alex Reynolds and Hangman Page defeat members of The Inner Circle, Rowan took out Wardlow with a slam. An emotional Rowan then held up a sign that said, "Goodbye for now, my brother. See you down the road."

Rowan and Harper teamed together in WWE as members of The Wyatt Family, and then as The Bludgeon Brothers. They held the WWE NXT Tag Team Titles once and the SmackDown Tag Team Titles on one occasion.

You can see the new tattoo and the related tweets below: