WWE star Mandy Rose took to her Instagram this week and shared a photo with the caption "Coffee First," one night before she officially declared herself for the 2021 women's Royal Rumble. Rose entered the annual elimination matchup along with her new partner, Dana Brooke.

The photo has been a big hit on the internet, garnering over 350,000 likes and Instagram and over 23,000 more on Twitter.

The former Fire and Desire member also recently spoke with Lilian Garcia to discuss all aspects of her career, including how she's super happy with where she's at with her body currently after years of bodybuilding.

"I'm at a really good place, I think now. With bodybuilding, it sometimes can mess you up in the sense of getting your body to a certain point where you see yourself on stage, and you're like, 'Wow,' but knowing that's not an everyday lifestyle look, or whatever you want to call it," she stated. "Right now, my biggest thing is that I don't stress about it anymore. I eat well, and I work out a ton, but there are so many times where I don't worry about what I'm eating. And I noticed that I'm happy with the way my body is."

You can check Rose's full interview here, or scroll below to see her Instagram post.