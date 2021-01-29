Sheamus celebrated his 43rd birthday on Thursday. The Celtic Warrior revealed on Twitter that AEW star Miro visited him at his restaurant and presented him with a life-size “Flasher Gremlin” as a birthday gift.

Sheamus wrote, “this isn’t awkward at all… thanks for bringing my pressie to the restaurant @ToBeMiro… always wanted a life-size #flashergremlin.”

Miro [fka Rusev] and Sheamus were members of the League of Nations stable in WWE along with Wade Barrett and Alberto Del Rio. The faction was active in 2015-16 and mostly feuded with Roman Reigns.

Both Sheamus and Miro posted pictures of the action figure on their Twitter accounts.

See below for their tweets: