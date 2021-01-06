WWE NXT Superstar Damian Priest may be headed to RAW or SmackDown soon.

Priest was being planned for a main roster call-up as recent as earlier this week, according to Fightul Select. There's no word on if he's planned for RAW or SmackDown, or when that call-up will happen.

Priest is set to face Karrion Kross on tonight's New Year's Evil edition of NXT on the USA Network.

We noted earlier today, via @Wrestlevotes, that WWE had plans for a NXT Superstar to be called up during the main event segment of last Friday's SmackDown segment with Kevin Owens, Jey Uso and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The call-up was still planned as of showtime, but nixed at the last minute. It was noted that the un-named NXT wrestler is on the card for tonight's New Year's Evil show, but it's not clear if the call-up was delayed, or nixed altogether.

The new report does not state that Priest was planned for the SmackDown call-up last week, but the timing is interesting.

Stay tuned for more.