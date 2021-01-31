Below are the updated betting odds for tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble PPV.

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns (-2500) and WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks (-500) are both heavily favored to retain their titles at tonight’s PPV.

Drew McIntyre looks to be safe to retain the WWE Championship, currently at -300 to Goldberg’s +200. The only championship that could potentially change are the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles with Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler currently at -200 to Asuka and Charlotte at +150.

For the Men’s Royal Rumble, a surprise return for Seth Rollins could mean big things as he’s currently favored to win at -125. Daniel Bryan is in second at the moment at +200.

On the women’s side, Bianca Belair is at the top (+125), Rhea Ripley is trailing her at +250.

Note: the (-) means that wrestler is favored, the (+) is for the underdog.

WWE Championship

Drew McIntyre (c) (-300) vs. Goldberg (+200)

WWE Universal Championship (Last Man Standing Match)

Roman Reigns (c) (-2500) vs. Kevin Owens (+750)

WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship

Sasha Banks (c) (-500) vs. Carmella (+300)

Men’s Royal Rumble

Seth Rollins leading the field (-125)

Women’s Royal Rumble

Bianca Belair leading the field (+125)

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship (Kickoff)

Asuka and Charlotte (c) (+150) vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (-200)