On a recent episode of the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Powerhouse Will Hobbs was on where he talked about being present at Sting’s AEW surprise debut. Aubrey Edwards and Tony Schiavone read fan questions, and one fan asked if Hobbs was told if Sting would show up, or if there would be a segment to prepare for.

“I wasn’t told anything,” Hobbs revealed. “If I knew something was gonna happen, I would have been prepared. I didn’t know anything. It’s Sting. It’s almost like seeing a f**king ghost? I still get chills and goosebumps thinking about that.

“To be honest with you, I thought something like maybe some technical difficulties happened. ‘Why are the lights going out? Somebody playing around because they don’t want Cody to get hit in the head with the belt again?’ I’m like, ‘S**t. Takin away my shine.'”

Other than AEW management, only Schiavone knew about Sting’s debut. Hobbs admitted that Team Taz didn’t need to be told to leave. He cited Sting carrying his trademark bat as his main reason to know that they had to leave.

“So I’ll tell you this, Sting was coming out, and I saw that bat drop. And I know when he has that, for me watching wrestling as a kid, when he has that bat, he doesn’t f**king play around,” Hobbs remarked. “So I’m like, let’s go. Let’s get the hell out of here. I’m pretty smart to know when I to need the bounce.”

A fan asked what group he would like to see Team Taz go up against. Hobbs named The Inner Circle because they are the top group in AEW right now.

“Right now, it would be The Inner Circle,” Hobbs said. “Why, because that’s the group right now. Look who they got. They got [Chris] Jericho. They got [Jake] Hager, Sammy [Guevara], Santana, Ortiz, MJF and Wardlow. That’s the biggest names right there. I was always taught you go after the biggest dog in the yard. So that’s the big group right there.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit AEW Unrestricted with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.