Private Party and Matt Hardy are unhappy with AEW’s Wrestler of the pick being Dark Order member Alex Reynolds.

Matt Hardy wrote on social media about how Reynolds didn’t win 3 matches within 24 hours. As noted, Private Party was on Tuesday’s Impact Wrestling and defeated James Storm and Chris Sabin.

He tweeted, “This is an INJUSTICE, @AEWonTNT! @YTAlexReynolds didn’t win 3 matches spanning 2 different companies within 24 hours. The Hardy Party are the REAL Wrestlers of the Week. THE TRUTH IS THE TRUTH”

Marq Quen commented, “No! No! No! @MATTHARDYBRAND I don’t understand” and Isiah Kennedy shared a “crying GIF.”

Private Party also defeated Aaron Solow & Lee Johnson on AEW Dark and Top Flight on Dynamite.

Below are their reactions: