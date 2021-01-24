Private Party and Matt Hardy are unhappy with AEW’s Wrestler of the pick being Dark Order member Alex Reynolds.
Matt Hardy wrote on social media about how Reynolds didn’t win 3 matches within 24 hours. As noted, Private Party was on Tuesday’s Impact Wrestling and defeated James Storm and Chris Sabin.
He tweeted, “This is an INJUSTICE, @AEWonTNT! @YTAlexReynolds didn’t win 3 matches spanning 2 different companies within 24 hours. The Hardy Party are the REAL Wrestlers of the Week. THE TRUTH IS THE TRUTH”
Marq Quen commented, “No! No! No! @MATTHARDYBRAND I don’t understand” and Isiah Kennedy shared a “crying GIF.”
Private Party also defeated Aaron Solow & Lee Johnson on AEW Dark and Top Flight on Dynamite.
Below are their reactions:
No! No! No! @MATTHARDYBRAND I don’t understand. 😡 https://t.co/V2GB1dvtBf
This is an INJUSTICE, @AEWonTNT!@YTAlexReynolds didn’t win 3 matches spanning 2 different companies within 24 hours.
The Hardy Party are the REAL Wrestlers of the Week.
THE TRUTH IS THE TRUTH https://t.co/FFi0eMLjbf pic.twitter.com/maRRTpl6Jt
