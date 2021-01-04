R-Truth is once again your new WWE 24/7 Champion.

Tonight's special Legends Night edition of RAW saw Truth capture the title from Angel Garza.

Garza dropped the title during a backstage segment that saw WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson direct him into a room where The Boogeyman was waiting instead of Cardi B, Ariana Grande and Kylie Jenner, who Torrie told Garza she had invited to watch RAW. Garza ran out of the room in fear, and was rolled up out of nowhere by Truth. After the match, Truth ran off with Torrie and Cross as WWE Hall of Famer Ron Simmons walked up and delivered a signature "Damn!" to Garza, who was still down on the ground.

This is Truth's 46th reign with the 24/7 Title. Garza just won the title on New Year's Eve during the TikTok livestream.

Below are a few shots from tonight's title change at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL: