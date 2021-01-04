The "Legend Killer" Randy Orton is apparently teasing a possible encounter with the special guests for tonight's Legends Night edition of WWE RAW.

Orton took to Twitter this afternoon and commented on the show.

"Legends night, huh? #WWERaw [fire emoji]," he wrote.

Orton is known to mix it up with the WWE Legends when they appear on RAW. WWE is teasing that his storyline with Alexa Bliss will continue on tonight's show, to build to the next match between Orton and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt. It's believed that a Firefly Fun House match between Orton and The Fiend will take place at the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view on January 31.

The following Hall of Famers and Legends are advertised for tonight's special episode: Alicia Fox, Beth Phoenix, Big Show, Boogeyman, Booker T, Candice Michelle, Carlito, Eve Torres, Hillbilly Jim, Hulk Hogan, IRS (Irwin R. Schyster), Ivory, Jacqueline, Jeff Jarrett, Jimmy Hart, Kurt Angle, Mark Henry, Melina, Michael "PS" Hayes, Mickie James, Ric Flair, Sgt. Slaughter, Tatanka, Torrie Wilson.

Stay tuned for more on tonight's RAW, which will also feature Keith Lee vs. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre with the title on the line.

You can see Orton's full tweet below: