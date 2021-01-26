Elias declared his entry into Sunday’s men’s Royal Rumble match during tonight’s RAW Talk immediately following Monday Night RAW.

Jaxson Ryker, who accompanied Elias on the talk show, also hinted at the possibility of him entering the 30-man battle royal.

When asked to predict the winner of the men’s Rumble, Elias said, “We are going to win. Don’t worry about how we do it, we have a strategy. And I’m also declaring myself into the Royal Rumble match. I don’t know if its official but this is an official declaration.”

Charly Caruso, the co-host of RAW Talk, intervened and said she’s not sure Elias is authorized to declare his entry. A furious Elias said, “Why not? I just saw Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose declare their entries.”

As of this writing, WWE’s official Twitter account has yet to confirm Elias’ participation.

Elias and Ryker faced Jeff Hardy and Ricochet in a tag team match on tonight’s Main Event tapings [Spoilers].

Earlier on RAW, WWE Hall of Famer Edge announced he will be returning to the ring during the Rumble match. Mustafa Ali also declared his entry.

There are now 12 open spots for the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match. Elias, Edge and Mustafa Ali join Daniel Bryan, WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Otis, The Miz, Jey Uso, Cesaro, Jeff Hardy, Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn, SmackDown Tag Team Champion Dolph Ziggler, WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E, Sheamus, and John Morrison as confirmed entrants.