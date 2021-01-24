WWE announced several matches for tomorrow’s episode of RAW.
Asuka will be defending the WWE RAW Women’s Championship against Alexa Bliss.
Matt Riddle will face the Raw Tag Team Champions Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander, and MVP in a Gauntlet Match. If Riddle wins, he will get a United States Title opportunity.
The other match announced is Charlotte Flair vs. Shayna Baszler.
Below is the updated line-up for tomorrow:
* Asuka (c) vs. Alexa Bliss (WWE RAW Women’s Championship Match)
* Matt Riddle vs. Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander, and MVP (Gauntlet Match)
* Charlotte Flair vs. Shayna Baszler
* WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Goldberg to return
