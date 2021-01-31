Rey Mysterio recently spoke with Alfred Konuwa from Forbes about this year’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

The winner of the 2006 Royal Rumble revealed some of his own predictions on who will be lasting the longest in the men’s Royal Rumble match. He predicted that he could see Dolph Ziggler as one of the top three. He also would like to see his son Dominik in the top five as well as Angel Garza and Andrade.

“If I give you my pick, I feel like I’m giving it away,” admitted Rey. “Like, that’s gonna be the winner. I definitely see [Dolph] Ziggler. For some reason, I think he’s one of the top three.

Besides that, I would love to see Dominik in the last five. I think that would be incredible. [Angel] Garza and Andrade would be incredible there. I don’t know if it’s the timing, but I would love to see them in the Top 5 as well.”

Mysterio is just one of the 30-men who will be part of the match. Others include Daniel Bryan, Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Otis, The Miz, Jey Uso, Cesaro, Jeff Hardy, Sami Zayn, Dolph Ziggler, Shinsuke Nakamura, Big E, John Morrison, Sheamus, Mustafa Ali, Edge, King Corbin, Dominik Mysterio, Braun Strowman and nine mystery entrants.

The Royal Rumble pay-per-view is tomorrow, January 31. Below is the line-up for tomorrow’s event:

WWE CHAMPIONSHIP

Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Goldberg

WWE UNIVERSAL CHAMPIONSHIP (LAST MAN STANDING MATCH)

Roman Reigns (c) with Paul Heyman vs. Kevin Owens

WWE WOMEN’S TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

Asuka and Charlotte (c) vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler

SMACKDOWN WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP

Sasha Banks (c) vs. Carmella

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

Daniel Bryan, Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Otis, The Miz, Jey Uso, Cesaro, Jeff Hardy, Sami Zayn, Dolph Ziggler, Shinsuke Nakamura, Big E, John Morrison, Sheamus, Mustafa Ali, Edge, King Corbin, Dominik Mysterio, Rey Mysterio, Braun Strowman & 9 mystery entrants.

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Nia Jax, Charlotte, Bianca Belair, Bayley, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, Peyton Royce, Shayna Baszler, Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott, Tamina, Natalya, & 17 mystery entrants.