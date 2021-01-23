During their “Rumble Royalty” segment this week, the panelists from WWE’s The Bump brought on Rey Mysterio to ask him all about his 2006 Royal Rumble win and his return back in 2018 at the same event. But first, they asked him to describe what it’s like as a Superstar to prepare for this big event every year.

“It’s one of the best feelings in the industry,” Rey Mysterio exclaimed. “You know, that kicks off the year. Your emotions and everything you worked for in the past year builds up to this moment because you know that if you win that Rumble, you get a shot at gold. And there’s nothing better than that.”

Next, they discussed his Royal Rumble victory in 2006. Panelist Matt Camp wanted to know how exactly Mysterio found out he was going to be the second man entering the event and what was his strategy going in there and outlasting the other 29 men.

“So, I got number two when I… I don’t remember if I pulled it that day or if I was told,” he stated. “To me, I was like, ‘Ok. I’m number two. I can pull this off.’ That didn’t really hit until mid-match when my strategy was to stay busy when I needed to and when I needed to duck and cover, I did the same thing. So, you can’t really go in there with a strategy. You have to wing it as you go.”

Mysterio did mention that his entrance in the 2006 Royal Rumble of him driving Eddie Guerrero’s lowrider was something that wasn’t brought to his attention until the day of the show.

“Well, we had just lost Eddie, and the emotion was there, his spirit was there. I don’t think there was a better suggestion than to bring that lowrider in,” he said. “I don’t remember who it was exactly that said you’re coming out in a lowrider. I actually didn’t know until that day. So, the feeling was incredible. You could feel Eddie’s spirit there. There was no doubt in my mind that he was there with me that whole match.”

Four years after he won the Royal Rumble, Mysterio put his World Heavyweight Championship on the line against The Undertaker. Although he lost his title that night, Mysterio couldn’t praise “The Deadman” enough for his contributions in the match.

“I was ecstatic, man,” he recalled. “To be able to step into the ring with Taker… my most respect for what he’s accomplished in this industry. I truly felt blessed and honored to share the ring with The Undertaker.

“It was several times after this that I got to share the ring with him. And every time and every moment I was there, I learned, and I enjoyed every second of it.”

After taking a hiatus from the WWE, Mysterio made his surprising return back to the company in 2018. He recalls that before he came out, he was a bundle of nerves. But he was glad the WWE Universe was happy to see him back, as well as his colleagues.

“It really paints the perspective of how much the fans really wanted to see you,” he noted. “It was very emotional; I was very nervous, which is very common within me. But to be able to, again, come back and to share the ring with all these legends: Roman [Reigns], [John] Cena, The Miz, who after I was gone for four years, put me [back] on the top right away.”

