On the season finale of "Cold as Balls", WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair sat down with Kevin Hart where they chatted about Flair's legendary career. Hart asked Flair what is his favorite wrestling memory, and he named his WrestleMania 24 match against Shawn Michaels.

"I get asked that a lot, and there's been so many, but it would have to be the match with Shawn," Flair said. "It was great at 59 years old."

Hart is synonymous in Hollywood with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as the two have starred in many movies together. They also have a friendly rivalry as Hart asks Flair if he thinks "The Rock f--king sucks." Flair praised The Rock and noted that "they would've had to built new arenas" when Hart asked if The Rock wrestled Flair in his era.

"He's the deal," Flair expressed. "He is the deal. [Hart talks about The Rock wrestling in Flair's era], They would've had to built new arenas. When I see him, he's so damn entertaining. He's got skills where he can sing. He can play an instrument. I didn't have that, but I had that energy."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Cold as Balls with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.